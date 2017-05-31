Former Darton St. star Huggins going Bananas

Former Darton State baseball standout Mike Huggins isn't planning on taking the summer off.

Huggins is back home in Savannah for the offseason trying to earn a long-term spot with the city's college summer league team, the Bananas.

Now playing for Georgia State, Huggins is signed with the Bananas on a temporary contract. His stint with the team could end when the NCAA Tournament concludes.

But the former NJCAA Gold Glover is hoping to play his way into a full-time spot.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to get out here with these guys, put in some work, don't worry about it, and hope that work pays off and coach sees it," Huggins told WTOC-TV in Savannah Tuesday. "I just hope I do earn that full-time spot."

It sounds like Huggins is already making an impression on Bananas manager Sean West.

"He's a smaller guy in stature, but so am I and so are a lot of good baseball players," West says. "He's just a dirt dog. He's really scrappy. He's going to give you everything he has. He's going to cause havoc on the base paths, and he's going to apply pressure to the defense. He's a great kid, a local product, and we're excited to have him."

Huggins says he isn't feeling much pressure about playing for his hometown team. He's just living in the moment.

"It's just a special opportunity to come out here and play in Savannah, the home crowd, my family and friends," he says. "You just kind of take it all in and enjoy it."

The Bananas take the home field at Historic Grayson Stadium for the first time in the 2017 season Thursday night in Savannah.

