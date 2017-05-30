Staying safe in the summer sun

Too much sun can be damaging (Source:WALB)

You might be spending more and more time outside as the weather warms up. That in turn could put you at risk for skin cancer and other sun related issues.

Experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are plenty of ways to stay "skin safe."

They said to seek shade or wear a hat, sunglasses and protective clothing. Sunscreen of at least SPF 15 should be used.

You can read more about how to stay safe at the CDC Website.

