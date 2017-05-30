Albany city leaders host Summer Youth Program Fair

Many Southwest Georgia students are officially on summer break.

Albany city leaders believe having summer programs available to kids will help cut down on crime.

Staff from Thronteeska Heritage Center, Albany State University and other local organizations had several pamphlets on summer programs available for parents and guardians.

Kids were making quite the splash at the fountain downtown Albany on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a sign that summer is officially here, and many parents and guardians will soon need to find summer programs for their kids.

Deidre Groves was interested in programs for her 11-year-old grand daughter.

"I'm excited about this opportunity, I think it's a good thing," said Groves.

She was surprised more folks didn't come out to the Summer Youth Program Fair, an event sponsored by Fight Albany Blight leaders after residents expressed concerns over the lack of programs for kids.

"I would definitely encourage her to take advantage of the program here at Greater. Second Mt. Olive," said Groves.

Her grand daughter enjoys reading so she's looking at the faith-based summer enrichment program.

"One thing that's going to be a factor is finances for a lot of people," explained Groves.

Transportation Planner Kerrie Davis said there are some programs that are going to have fees.

"Several of them also offer scholarship programs...so people are willing to work with you," said Davis.

Albany Museum of Arts is one that offers scholarships.

Davis said the fair could also help cut down on crime this summer.

"There are things out there for your child to get involved instead of just having them at home for them to get involved in the community so they're not at home making trouble," said Davis.

"Not only have they recognized it, they're trying to fix the problem," said Groves.

If folks missed Tuesday's Summer Youth Program Fair, you can contact organizer Kerrie Davis at 229-438-3920.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10