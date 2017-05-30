Albany Environmental Health Dept. preps for mosquito season

Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer, and in Georgia, but health officials say mosquito season is also here.

To avoid mosquito-borne illnesses, Albany city leaders are bringing back their Tip and Toss campaign.

They're asking residents to get rid of standing water in their homes and yards to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and stop the spread of the Zika virus.

To date, no locally-transmitted Zika cases have been reported in Georgia.

Residents should protect themselves by using EPA registered insect repellent and wear light colored clothes.

"They have been spraying since mid-February, early March. It's been that bad already. I mean because we had no winter, we had no kill off the mosquitoes have been out of control," said Dougherty Co. Environmental Health Manager James C. Davis.

Dougherty County Environmental Health is getting a Zika surveillance trailer in the next few weeks in case there is a Zika case.

The trailer would have backpack sprayers, traps to identify mosquitoes and a microscope to take pictures and forward to staff in Atlanta.

Symptoms of Zika include fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis, or red eyes.

