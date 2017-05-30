Sumter Humane Society awarded $15K grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

The Sumter Humane Society received thousands of dollars in grant funding. 

The Mattie Marshall Foundation, a grant-making organization, donated $15,000 to the Humane Society in Sumter County.

Staff said the funds would be used for medical expenses, rescue fees and a community-wide low cost spay and neuter program. 

Staff also explained that such donations help them meet their annual $260,000 budget. 

