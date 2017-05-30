said Kristin Caso, Special Events and Marketing Coordinator of the Albany parks and recreation department. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of kids enjoyed the pool on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of kids cooled off from today's hot weather at the Carver Pool and Spray Park.

Tuesday was the first day the South Albany pool was open for the summer.

The pool is on South McKinley Street.

Open swim kicked off at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't long before the pool was full of kids.

The pool has open swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday all summer long.

There are three different sessions:

Session One: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Session Two: 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Session Three: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Each session costs 25 cents for kids ages three through 12.

Kids ages 13 and up are 50 cents per session.

Kids between three and seven must have an adult with them.

The parks and recreation department also offers swimming lessons at the pool as well as activities for adults.

"We have water aerobics for adults. We have a little bit of something for everyone in order to cool down during the summer heat here in Albany," said Kristin Caso, Special Events and Marketing Coordinator of the Albany parks and recreation department.

For times and costs of the swimming lessons and water workouts for adults, you can call the Parks and Recreation Department at (229) 430-5222 or (229) 430-5244.

