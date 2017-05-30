Graphic photo: DNR investigates after deer taped to road sign

The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.

Rangers said the deer was found on Highway 90 after several people called 911 to report it.

According to Rangers, the deer had been shot, so they are investigating if the deer was illegally hunted.

In a photo posted on Facebook, you can see someone duct taped sunglasses on the deer, and it appears they also put a shirt on it.

The DNR is asking for the public's help and anyone with any information on who may have done this is asked to contact the DNR tip line at 1-800-241-4113.

According to a Facebook post, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

WARNING: Below is the Facebook post that includes the image, it could be disturbing to some people and discretion is advised.

