Graphic: DNR investigates deer taped to road sign

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
ATKINSON CO., GA (WALB) -

The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.

It happened on Willacoochee Highway in Atkinson County and DNR is asking for the public's help.

In the photo, you can see someone duct taped sunglasses on the deer, and it appears they also put a shirt on it.

Anyone with any information on who may have done this is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources at 912-381-6977.

According to a Facebook post, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

WARNING: Below is the Facebook post that includes the image, it could be disturbing to some people and discretion is advised.

