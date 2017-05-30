Phoebe opens new primary care facility

The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
Dozens of kids cooled off from today's hot weather at the Carver Pool and Spray Park. Tuesday was the first day the South Albany pool was open for the summer.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
Folks at Phoebe are stepping up healthcare options in rural communities. On Tuesday Phoebe opened its new primary care facility in Camilla off Highway 19, in an attempt to pave the way for healthcare in rural Georgia.More >>
The city of Rebecca hopes visitors will pack their streets this weekend.More >>
