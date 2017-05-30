ASU kicks off annual sports summer camp - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU kicks off annual sports summer camp

By Whitney Argenbright, Producer
The National Youth Sports Program teams up with ASU each year to combine sports with education. (Source: WALB)
Organizers said nearly 225 kids attended Tuesday morning's mini-session. (Source: WALB)
NYSP Project Administrator Robert Skinner (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

School is out and summer is here, which means Albany State University's annual sports summer camp is in full swing.

The National Youth Sports Program teams up with ASU each year to combine sports with education, giving students a chance to have fun and learn.

Organizers said nearly 225 kids attended Tuesday morning's mini-session.

Speakers talked about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

The program's goal is to get students active, ready for college and build positive character development.

"We appreciate the fact that people entrust their children to come to this program each and every year. And that they rely on the personnel here to make sure their children are safe, but also having some summer fun, getting educational work done also," said NYSP Project Administrator Robert Skinner.

Participants will get a chance to play all kinds of sports, including dance and swimming.

The camp goes through the end of June.

