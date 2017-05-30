Rebecca to host first-ever downtown market & yard sale

The city of Rebecca hopes visitors will pack their streets this weekend.

The city in Turner County is hosting its first ever Downtown Market and Yard Sale.

Vendors can come and set up to sell their items at the market.

However, anyone is welcome to do a little late spring cleaning, and participate in their yard sale.

City Clerk Lynn Reed said events like this can do a lot for the economy in a small town like Rebecca.

"It's just going to promote the little town, to hopefully bring in some industry, or just, we're more of a retirement community, but just letting people know hey, we're here, and we're part of Turner County and we're proud to be here," said Reed.

The market and yard sale is Saturday on Depot Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to set up a table, contact City Hall at (229) 643-7212.

