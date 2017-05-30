Peacock pleads not guilty as lawyer challenges WALB camera

The judge said WALB had permission to have a camera for the trial (Source: WALB)

Standing in the Colquitt County courthouse Tuesday, accused mass murderer Jeffrey Peacock plead not guilty to all fourteen charges he is facing.

Peacock is accused of killing his five best friends and setting the house they were in on fire exactly a year ago.

Our cameras were the only ones in the courtroom, and defense counsel took exception to that, and questions we put to Peacock, who remained silent as he was led into the courthouse. The judge said that WALB was approved to have a camera to record the trial.

Peacock plead not guilty to five counts of malice murder, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, one count of arson, and three counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

The whole room was silent as each count was read aloud. You could hear sobs from family and friends of those five victims, Jonathon Edwards, Alicia Norman, Reid Williams, Jones Pidcock, and Jordan Croft.

We asked Peacock questions as he entered the courthouse, and he remained silent.

The defense has requested to challenge grand jury pool. We spoke to both the defense attorney and district attorney on this case.

The next court dates are set for September 18th, 19th, and 20th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10