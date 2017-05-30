Two searches bring multiple charges against Douglas man

A 32-year-old Douglas man faces multiple drug distribution, weapons, and stolen gun charges after his Ethel Street home was searched for the second time in three months.

When detectives with the Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas Police Department searched Lonnie Lee Wright's home last Friday, they found a large quantity of marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms, and packaging materials.

But this isn't the first Wright has had legal trouble.

On March 15, a search warrant was executed at the same residence, and authorities discovered over 22 grams of cocaine, over three ounces of marijuana, various quantities of Schedule II controlled substances, and a stolen 9 mm Glock handgun.

Wright has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Wright was also wanted on an active probation warrant.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10