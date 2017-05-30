No structure fires reported relating to Memorial Day celebrations

There's good news from the Albany Fire Department: for the first time in the past few years, the department said it didn't receive any structure fire calls relating to cooking or grilling fires this Memorial Day weekend.

That period is from Friday to Monday.

Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns credited the department's fire safety education program for going out to the community and making folks aware.

"I think just looking back on the last four or five years, I did some research back from 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016. We've had an average of one real good structure fire around the Memorial Day Holiday," he said. "So not to get a structure fire during this time is a wonderful thing."

Deputy Chief Burns said he hopes this trend continues for this year's Independence Day celebrations.

