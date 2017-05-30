APD investigates Dollar General armed robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD investigates Dollar General armed robbery

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
APD are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Junior Drive. (Source: WALB) APD are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Junior Drive. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An armed robber got away with nothing after police said he tried to steal from a Dollar General store Saturday night. 

Police said a man wearing a camouflage ski mask, a green shirt, black pants, and a white shirt came into the store on Martin Luther King Junior Drive. 

Police said he pointed a gun at the manager and demanded her to open the cash register. 

After realizing the register was empty, witnesses told police the robber left the store and said, "I'm sorry, I just can't get a job."

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS. 

