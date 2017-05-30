APD investigates Dollar General armed robbery

APD are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Junior Drive. (Source: WALB)

An armed robber got away with nothing after police said he tried to steal from a Dollar General store Saturday night.

Police said a man wearing a camouflage ski mask, a green shirt, black pants, and a white shirt came into the store on Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

Police said he pointed a gun at the manager and demanded her to open the cash register.

After realizing the register was empty, witnesses told police the robber left the store and said, "I'm sorry, I just can't get a job."

