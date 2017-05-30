Motorcycle chase lands 2 in hospital

There's good news from the Albany Fire Department: for the first time in the past few years, the department said it didn't receive any structure fire calls relating to cooking or grilling fires this Memorial Day weekend.More >>
A Pelham man is facing multiple charges after police said he led them on a high speed chase, which landed him and his passenger in the hospital.
Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester says his office and the GBI are still actively looking for a suspect in the Wideman murders, which have remained a mystery since March of 2002.
U.S. home prices climbed 5.9 percent in March, strongest pace in nearly three years.
The food truck industry is growing across the country and in the Good Life City.
