Motorcycle chase lands 2 in hospital

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

A Pelham man is facing multiple charges after police said he led them on a high speed chase, which landed him and his passenger in the hospital.  

Police said McKensy Merritt, 30, was riding a motorcycle on Everett Street Monday night when he failed to stop at a stop sign. 

They tried to stop him, but officers said Merritt sped off.

Shortly afterward, officers said Merritt and his passenger Pamela Johnson crashed into a sedan. 

Merritt was airlifted to Tallahassee and Johnson was transported to Archbold in Thomasville. 

