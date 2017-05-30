Motorcycle chase lands 2 in hospital

A Pelham man led police on a chase before wrecking his motorcycle into a car. (Source: Raycom)

A Pelham man is facing multiple charges after police said he led them on a high speed chase, which landed him and his passenger in the hospital.

Police said McKensy Merritt, 30, was riding a motorcycle on Everett Street Monday night when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

They tried to stop him, but officers said Merritt sped off.

Shortly afterward, officers said Merritt and his passenger Pamela Johnson crashed into a sedan.

Merritt was airlifted to Tallahassee and Johnson was transported to Archbold in Thomasville.

