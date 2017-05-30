Multiple murder suspect scheduled for arraignment in Moultrie

Jeffrey Peacock made a previous appearance at the Colquitt Co. Courthouse on May 19 (Source: WALB)

Jeffery Peacock, who has been in the Colquitt County Jail since May of 2016, accused of killing his five friends, is set to be arraigned this afternoon at the Colquitt County Courthouse at 2:00 p.m.

WALB has been approved to be in the courtroom, and will transmit the proceedings on the internet.

You can read this story to get caught up with the investigation so far.

District Attorney Brad Shealy is seeking the death penalty in the case against Jeffrey Peacock.

He was indicted in March, facing with 14 charges, including malice murder.

Five people who Peacock knew well were killed: Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, Reid Williams, and Jordan Croft. Their bodies were found with bullet wounds, inside the burned-out house on Rossman Dairy Road, on May 15, 2016.

Jeffrey Peacock went from being the sole survivor of a tragic house fire to the suspect charged with murdering his friends.

Prosecutors have not elaborated on a possible motive.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10