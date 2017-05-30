Sheriff renews interest in mass murder case

Melissa, Deborah, and Tommy Wideman were all found dead in the burned house (Source: Turner Co. Sheriff)

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester says his office and the GBI are still actively looking for a suspect in the Wideman family murders, which have remained a mystery since March of 2002.

He met with the media Tuesday morning to discuss the 15 year old murder case, in which the Rebecca home of Tommy Joe and Deborah Wideman was destroyed by fire.

The couple and their 20-year-old pregnant daughter, Melissa were all found dead in the burned out house.

Sheriff Hester says they don't have any new leads that they can release to the public. However, he says somebody knows something, and he's asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Even if you gave investigators information at some point over the past year, they want to hear from you again in hopes of putting the Wideman's killer behind bars.

