Man dies after leaving food cooking

A Miller Co. man died last night after his house caught fire, because of food left cooking unattended.

The State Fire Marshal's Office tells WALB that 53 year old Jimmy Gregory Mason of Colquitt was killed.

His body was found in a rear bedroom of the single story brick house.

The fire happened about midnight.

