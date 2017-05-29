GSP trooper gives behind the scenes look at Memorial Day patrol

A deadly holiday weekend.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said as of Monday evening at 7 p.m., 17 people died on the roads over Memorial Holiday weekend, a staggering 340 percent increase from the five fatalities last year.

GSP gave a behind the scenes look at how troopers keep drivers safe.

Troopers were cracking down on speeders and drunk drivers over the holiday weekend.

"Any fatality on the road is unacceptable, we try to get out here, that's what we're doing right now is trying to prevent any fatalities," said Sgt. John Vanlandingham

Vanlandingham said Post 40 in Albany worked one fatal crash early Sunday morning.

One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck on Gillionville Road at Meadowlark Drive.

Troopers said Vintavius Whittaker, 24, lost control and hit two parked cars in a used car parking lot.

One passenger, Lynette Preston, 22, was pregnant. She lost her baby.

Whittaker is in critical condition in Macon, and could be facing charges.

Vanlandingham said the wreck was alcohol-related.

Now he and his troopers are trying to prevent more deaths.

Vanlandingham often catches speeders on U.S. 19 coming from Mitchell County.

Holiday festivities and graduation ceremonies are just some of the reasons for the heavy traffic.

He put more troopers on main highways such as Dougherty, Lee, Baker, and Worth counties.

There were also some troopers on back roads to spot drunk drivers.

Six hours into his shift, Vanlandingham pulled over more than 20 cars.

Albany Post 40 troopers stopped hundreds of cars over the holiday weekend.

