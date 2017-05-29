Drivers can soon buy 'Back the Badge' license plate

Drivers will soon be able to buy license plates to honor Georgia law enforcement officers.

Governor Nathan Deal signed the 'Back the Badge' license plate bill earlier in the month.

We told you in March the bill was part of a series of 'Back the Badge' initiatives to increase protections and benefits for officers.

Aaron Cosby of Sumter County came up with the "Back the Badge" license plate idea, after officers Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr were shot and killed in Americus in December.

Cosby said residents can order the license plates from the Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle website by September.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10