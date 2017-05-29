People head to Cleve Cox Landing for Memorial Day

Some South Georgians spent the beautiful day boating, fishing and riding jet skis. (Source: WALB)

Many people enjoyed Memorial Day at Cleve Cox Landing, named for a fallen World War II soldier from Albany. (Source: WALB)

Many people enjoyed Memorial Day at Cleve Cox Landing, named for a fallen World War II soldier from Albany.

Some South Georgians spent the beautiful day boating, fishing and riding jet skis.

But many people said it's important to remember the meaning of Memorial Day.

"I believe people think it's a holiday to go out there and drink and party and have a good time. Somebody gave that ultimate sacrifice for me to enjoy those things," said attendee Travis Wagner.

Many people also said they also wanted to thank today's troops for the freedom they enjoy.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10