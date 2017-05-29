Residents spend holiday at Veterans State Park

Dozens of folks spent their Memorial Day at one of Georgia's most popular state parks. (Source: WALB)

Residents from all over the state visited Georgia Veterans State Park and Resort.

Several folks stopped by the historic monuments in the park.

Many where kids who saw the museum of aircrafts and armored tanks for the first time with their parents.

While others took to Lake Blackshear to fish, boat and even jet ski.

"Come down to have fun, of course do some fishing out on the lake, beautiful day for it and to remember our fallen soldiers," said Kristi Raybon.

"To me, Memorial Day is like a really special holiday to celebrate the ones who fought for our freedom, and the ones who fought for us to do a lot of stuff that we weren't able to do back then," said Alma Martinez.

Both visitors had relatives that are serving in the military.

