Sylvester veterans remember those killed in action

Those from Worth Co. were honored (Source:WALB)

Veterans in Sylvester spent Memorial Day remembering some of their closest friends and family members who were killed serving in the military.

Members of the American Legion Post 335 read the names of men and women, who died in battle, from Worth County.

The lives of those honored dated back as far as World War I.

A cannon was fired and a bell was rung for around 70 veterans, who lost their lives.

"The families are still here. They still grieve," Ray Humphrey, the Commander of American Legion Post 335, said. "They lost an uncle or someone, all the way back to World War I. They still have that empty and vacant spot. It helps to remember him and helps him to know we still remember."

The cannon blasted three times at the event to signify honor, duty and county.

