Holes in South Georgia roofs could be electrical fire danger

There are still many storm damaged homes with tarps on their roofs, nearly five months after they were damaged. With repeated rains, the electrical systems in storm damaged attics may be getting wet. ..More >>
There are still many storm damaged homes with tarps on their roofs, nearly five months after they were damaged. With repeated rains, the electrical systems in storm damaged attics may be getting wet. ..More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
No one was hurt when a small plane crashed Sunday night in Early County.More >>
No one was hurt when a small plane crashed Sunday night in Early County.More >>
Law enforcement is searching for a man after an early morning shooting that happened in Dawson on Monday.More >>
Law enforcement is searching for a man after an early morning shooting that happened in Dawson on Monday.More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 3.83"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 19.00"; -/+ Year to Date -4.23".More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 3.83"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 19.00"; -/+ Year to Date -4.23".More >>