DAV salute fallen heroes

A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend. Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night. Scarlette M Wimberly She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation. He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.More >>
Law enforcement is searching for a man after an early morning shooting that happened in Dawson on Monday.More >>
An Organization in South Georgia is spending its Memorial Day raising money to help veterans in need. Dog Tags Support System from Cairo is hosting the "honor the fallen by helping the living" fundraiser.More >>
Folks in Thomasville gathered Monday to remember the fallen veterans who served our county. A ceremony was held by Allen and Allen Funeral Home Monday morning at Sunset Memorial Gardens.More >>
