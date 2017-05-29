DAV salute fallen heroes

More than 1,000 flags were placed in the Tifton cemetery. (Source: WALB)

Arthur Herrin is the Vice Commander of the DAV Chapter 38. (Source: WALB)

Some veterans at the Memorial Day program in Tifton Monday morning said they left disappointed, not by the program paying respects to fallen heroes who fought for our country.

As veterans walked through the Oak Ridge cemetery in Tifton they remember.

"All of the people that we are honoring today have all been killed," said three-time Vietnam Veteran John Danforth. "To show some honor and respect for them beings faith to their families."

Over the weekend the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 38 placed more than one thousand flags in the Oak Ridge cemetery in Tifton next to the graves of deceased veterans.

"We've been doing it now for more than 30 years as a chapter in remembrance of our fellow veterans," said DAV Chapter 38 Senior Vice Commander Arthur Herrin.

On Monday the chapter held its annual Memorial Day program with a service both inside and outside.

"I hope we as Americans never forget the sacrifice," said Executive Director of the Georgia Peanut Commission Don Koehler, who was the key note speaker at the ceremony.

Outside, folks listened to taps at the grave of a Tifton native and Vietnam hero, Harold Durham Jr. also known as Pinky.

Durham was a medal of honor recipient.

There were a number of community members who showed support, but veterans said there weren't enough.

"The turnout today was very disappointing," said Danforth. "We didn't have enough people to have a picnic in my opinion."

Herrin said the purpose of Memorial Day often seems to be forgotten.

Veterans ask those who couldn't participate in services this year to take some time to honor the fallen at one of the many services around the state in the future.

"We appreciate people that come out and tell us thank you but please, try to go to the some of the memorial services because that means a lot to us and it means a lot to the families that had loved ones killed," said Danforth.

