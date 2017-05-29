Thomasville veterans hold Memorial Day service

An Organization in South Georgia is spending its Memorial Day raising money to help veterans in need. Dog Tags Support System from Cairo is hosting the "honor the fallen by helping the living" fundraiser.More >>
Folks in Thomasville gathered Monday to remember the fallen veterans who served our county. A ceremony was held by Allen and Allen Funeral Home Monday morning at Sunset Memorial Gardens.More >>
This year a new memorial stands in Grady County honoring mothers who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom. The Cairo Veterans of Foreign Wars group helped place the Gold Star Mothers Memorial Monument on the courthouse lawn.More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 29-30, 2017More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
