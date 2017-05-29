Thomasville veterans hold Memorial Day service

Folks in Thomasville gathered Monday to remember the fallen veterans who served our county.

A ceremony was held by Allen and Allen Funeral Home Monday morning at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

It included an official flag-folding and veterans spoke about the local lives lost during the Vietnam war.

"17 individuals from Thomasville that have surely touched all of us in someway. Some of them were my classmates," said Dennis McGill Jr, commander of the local Disabled American Vets.

Before the ceremony, veterans and their families helped to place flags on graves and give thanks for their service.

