New 'Gold Star Mothers Memorial Monument' placed at Grady County Courthouse

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
GRADY CO., GA (WALB) -

This year a new memorial stands in Grady County honoring  mothers who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.

The Cairo Veterans of Foreign Wars group helped place the Gold Star Mothers Memorial Monument on the courthouse lawn.

Members of that group said "to these mothers and their family members, Memorial Day is every day after losing a loved one," 

