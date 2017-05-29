New 'Gold Star Mothers Memorial Monument' placed at Grady County Courthouse

This year a new memorial stands in Grady County honoring mothers who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.

The Cairo Veterans of Foreign Wars group helped place the Gold Star Mothers Memorial Monument on the courthouse lawn.

Members of that group said "to these mothers and their family members, Memorial Day is every day after losing a loved one,"

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10