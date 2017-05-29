Girls fighting video popular on social media

It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.

The fight broke out in the parking lot of the Terrell County Board of Education late Sunday afternoon.

The violent and profane 4:11 video, posted on Facebook, starts as a fight between two females more jump in a wig is ripped off.



Sticks and umbrellas used as weapons, then there's a clicking sound, like a Taser.



As the melee ensues, there appears to be at least 30 young people engaged in or watching the fight. Many are holding cell phones, possibly recording the brawl.



What may be called the most dangerous incident occurs steps away from the Superintendent's office. It looks like a young male jumps in the fight and shoves a female down as a red car rolls down the embankment, barely missing the two. A person shatters a window of that car.



The video ends when it sounds like the police are spotted and the teenagers scatter.



Now, three young women have been arrested.

19-year-old Ladaisha Loud and 19-year-old Zykilria Hunter, both from Albany, are booked into the Terrell County jail, charged with Affray, Criminal Trespass and Miscellaneous Obstruction of an Officer.

18-year-old Nygeria Hunter, also from Albany, is facing those charges plus an additional Disorderly Conduct charge.



Dawson Police are looking for others involved in the fight and more arrests are expected.

Authorities tell us they don't know what caused the fight.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10