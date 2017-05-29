Lee County drops game 1 of the championship - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee County drops game 1 of the championship

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
ROME, GA (WALB) -

The Pope High School Greyhounds beat the Lee County Trojans 2-1 in the first game of the best of three state baseball series.

Pope leads game two by the score of 2-0, in the 6A championship gamed being played at the Rome Braves Stadium.

WALB's Jake Wallace will have a report from Rome on the series in the news at 6:00...

