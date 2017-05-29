Warrants issued after shooting in Dawson

Law enforcement is searching for a man after an early morning shooting that happened in Dawson on Monday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Antione Ray, 31, of Terrell County, is wanted on warrants for one count of false imprisonment and one count of terroristic threats.

GBI agents were called in to collect evidence at the Autumn Crest Apartment complex on Monday, off of Highway 82.

According to authorities on scene, someone shot into a second story apartment around 4 a.m., located in a building marked 887C.

Three people were asleep inside.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

A family member said his ex-wife and daughter were inside during the shooting.

Booker Simmons also said the incident has been very disturbing for his family, and wants the police to make an arrest soon.

"I've got two grandsons that should have been in that house, but were spending the night with my son in Lee County. And, thank the Lord they weren't there, because they would have probably been in that living room and could have gotten killed," said Simmons.

GBI said that two vehicles at the complex were also damaged during the incident.

Investigators think this incident could be related to an earlier call Dawson Police received regarding a disturbance in the area.

That call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials are still searching for Ray and anyone with information on his whereabouts or on the investigation is urged to call 911, the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414, or the GBI at (229) 777-2080.

