GBI investigates Dawson shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI investigates Dawson shooting

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene, gathering evidence, in a pre-dawn shooting in Dawson. 

According to a GBI investigator, Dawson Police were called to the Autumn Crest Apartments located off US Highway 82 early Monday morning about 4:00, when shots were fired. 

The bullets were aimed at a second story apartment, located in a building marked 887C. There were three people inside asleep at the time. No one was injured. 

The police had been called to the same area earlier, at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, for a report of a disturbance.

Investigators think the two incidents are related. 

No arrests have been made yet. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • American Legion Post 30 hosts Memorial Day breakfast

    American Legion Post 30 hosts Memorial Day breakfast

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-05-29 15:33:45 GMT

    Albany's American Legion Post 30 hosted a breakfast on Monday morning to honor the country's fallen heroes.

    More >>

    Albany's American Legion Post 30 hosted a breakfast on Monday morning to honor the country's fallen heroes.

    More >>

  • Phoebe Putney honors missing and fallen veterans

    Phoebe Putney honors missing and fallen veterans

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-05-29 14:12:38 GMT
    The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main (Source:WALB)The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main (Source:WALB)

    Phoebe Putney is honoring fallen and missing veterans with a Missing and Fallen Comrade Table. The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main and will be displayed through the end of the month.

    More >>

    Phoebe Putney is honoring fallen and missing veterans with a Missing and Fallen Comrade Table. The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main and will be displayed through the end of the month.

    More >>

  • One dead in Albany wreck

    One dead in Albany wreck

    Monday, May 29 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-05-29 13:56:04 GMT

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

    More >>

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly