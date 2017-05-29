GBI investigates Dawson shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene, gathering evidence, in a pre-dawn shooting in Dawson.

According to a GBI investigator, Dawson Police were called to the Autumn Crest Apartments located off US Highway 82 early Monday morning about 4:00, when shots were fired.

The bullets were aimed at a second story apartment, located in a building marked 887C. There were three people inside asleep at the time. No one was injured.

The police had been called to the same area earlier, at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, for a report of a disturbance.

Investigators think the two incidents are related.

No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10