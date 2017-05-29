American Legion Post 30 hosts Memorial Day breakfast

Albany's American Legion Post 30 hosted a breakfast on Monday morning to honor the country's fallen heroes.More >>
Phoebe Putney is honoring fallen and missing veterans with a Missing and Fallen Comrade Table. The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main and will be displayed through the end of the month.
One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.
Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.
Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.
