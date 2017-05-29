American Legion Post 30 hosts Memorial Day breakfast

Albany's American Legion Post 30 hosted a breakfast on Monday morning to honor the country's fallen heroes.

Community members and special guest Congressman Sanford Bishop attended the breakfast.

Retired Lt. Col. Edward Northrop was the speaker.

He urged everyone to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"I'd like people to reflect on the sacrifices that were made by so many. Not just those that were killed in action, but those that are wounded and are still suffering, and the suffering and the reflections that those families are having to continue to make," LTC Northrop said.

"Just a time for us all to get together and remember those men that didn't get to come back home and the families that sacrificed for them," said Post 30's Marvin Mixon.

Members of Post 30 also had a wreath laying ceremony at several monuments throughout downtown Albany including the eternal flame at the courthouse.