Phoebe Putney honors missing and fallen veterans

Hospital officials hope that people will remember those who died in combat (Source:WALB)

The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main (Source:WALB)

Phoebe Putney is honoring fallen and missing veterans with a Missing and Fallen Comrade Table.

The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main. It honors those missing and killed while fighting for our country.

Each part of the display has a symbolic meaning, like a rose which represents the families of those who have served our country.

This is the first year that Phoebe has displayed the table.

Gabriel Lord, Phoebe’s Learning and Development Manager, told WALB News that the hospital recently started a veterans group called the Military Veterans of Phoebe and the table was something that the hospital needed to do.

“There’s no greater love than the sacrifice of one for another. And it’s important for us to remember that and it’s important for us to honor that, because if we don’t do it then who will,” Lord said.

The table will be displayed through Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10