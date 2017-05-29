City of Albany to host Summer Youth Programs Fair

'Movies in the Park' is returning on June 3rd (Source:WALB)

Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs.

Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.

Tuesday’s fair will give kids, teens, parents, and guardians an opportunity to learn about some of the learning opportunities happening throughout the next couple of months.

“Anything that you’re looking for, you can probably find it at the fair,” Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight said.

Broughton Knight told WALB News 10 that by showcasing what’s going on throughout the next few months, it will hopefully get students involved in the different programs.

“They can keep their time occupied, productive things to do, and we can keep them out of the streets and out of trouble,” Broughton Knight said.

The City of Albany is also working on activities for the whole family to enjoy this summer.

Downtown Albany’s ‘Movies in the Park’ is returning this Saturday, June 3, 2017.

At 8:30 p.m., the film ‘Moana’ will be shown on the big screen at Riverfront Park.

