Person killed in Albany wreck identified

A pregnant woman lost her child and five others were injured in an Albany wreck early Sunday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened on Gillionville Road at Meadowlark Drive, just before 7 Sunday morning.

According to GSP, Vintavius Whittaker, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, heading east on Gillionville when he lost control of the car, and hit two parked vehicles in a used car parking lot.

Lynette Preston, 22, was pregnant, and she lost her baby in the wreck.

Whittaker is in critical condition in Macon, and could be facing charges.

GSP troopers said the wreck was alcohol-related, and is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10