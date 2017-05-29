One dead in Albany wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

One dead in Albany wreck

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
(WALB image) (WALB image)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened on Gillionville Road at Meadowlark Drive just before 7 Sunday morning. According to GSP, the driver was traveling east on Gillionville Road when the vehicle left the road and hit two parked cars in a used car parking lot. Those cars were unoccupied.

One person was killed. Five others were injured.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The crash is still under investigation.

