Trojans excited to face the title favorites

After winning Game 3 of that truly bizarre state semifinal series Friday, the Lee County baseball team celebrated almost like they had won a state championship.

Almost.

The Trojans would like to crank the celebration up to 11 this week.

Lee County is Rome bound on Memorial Day Monday, where they'll take on Pope for the Class AAAAAA state baseball championship. The Greyhounds have basically been the #1 team since the start, and were the undisputed favorites to win the title when the playoffs started.

"Good Lord, we're going to top this thing off against one of the best teams we've ever seen," Lee Co. head coach Brandon Brock says.

But after everything they have overcome in the past two weeks, it wouldn't be wrong to have a feeling of destiny about this Trojan team. Lee County knows just how good Pope is, but they aren't expecting anything less than returning to Leesburg as a state champion.

"It's just incredible. We're very humbled to be here," says senior pitcher Josh Hatcher. "We haven't been here in a long time, and we're not done yet. We're going to show these Atlanta boys that we can play."

It has been a while since the Trojans played for a state title. Lee's last time in this position is 2005, when the Buster Posey-led Trojans fell to Jason Heyward's Henry County Warhawks.

The Trojans and Greyhounds will play a doubleheader Monday at State Mutual Stadium, home of the Rome Braves. Game 1 will begin at 11:00 a.m.

If a Game 3 is needed, it will be played Tuesday at Mercer's Claude Smith Field.

WALB Sports will be in Rome Monday, and have full recaps of the day's action.

