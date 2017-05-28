Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Cross - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members.

It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall.

Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

One organizer said the field of crosses is a good way to have a visual of the ultimate sacrifice these people paid for the country.

"We always hear that freedom isn't free, and what we see here is a representation of that," said David Paros, a Navy veteran. "The sacrifice that these men made will not be forgotten."

You can stop by and see the field of crosses, each with a name of a fallen service member from Dougherty or Lee County, at the Albany Mall entrance on Dawson Road.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

