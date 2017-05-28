"Rabbitman" hosts third annual After School Extravaganza

Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. (Source: WALB)

A local business rewarded students after another successful school year.

Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza.

It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.

It featured BMX riders, carnival games, and free food.

"They always have something for the kids to go to school," said Williams "If you go to school and put for the best effort, you've always got reward."

This was the third year for Williams' event.

