WATCH: Airman surprises sister at Mitchell Co. High graduation

A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend.

Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night.

She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation.

He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.

However, he made it possible to fly home Friday morning and surprise her at her graduation, and of course it was all caught on camera.

