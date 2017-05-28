Police, EMS responding to incident involving pedestrian in Albany

Albany Police and EMS units were on the scene of an incident on 10th Avenue. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police and EMS units were on the scene of an incident in the 500 block of 10th Avenue.

The call came in at 8:47 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Sunday night it is an incident of "disorderly conduct."

Police said a woman was bumped by a vehicle leaving the scene. She was taken to the hospital for minor complaints.

