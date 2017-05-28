Eagles swept in state title series

Terrell Academy rallied from a 1-0 series deficit once in the state baseball playoffs, but couldn't do it in the championship series against the three-time defending champs.

Piedmont completed the sweep with an 11-1 win over the Eagles Saturday at Mercer. Terrell Academy ends the season as the GISA Class AA state runners-up.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first when Jared Donalson's bases loaded sacrifice fly scored Zeb Waters. That would be all the offense Terrell could muster.

The Cougars scored three runs in the 2nd to take the lead, and never looked back.

For Piedmont, it's their fourth straight state title.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10