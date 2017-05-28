Cordele church kicks off annual Worship on the Water series

This is the 15th year for Worship on the Water (Source: WALB)

On Sunday morning, more than a hundred people came out to the docks of Lake Blackshear for a unique worship experience.

Some had bare feet, others with four.

Some were seated on the dock, others were in boats. All of them came together for a worship service unlike any other.

Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele kicked off its summer Worship on the Water series for the 15th year.

Reverend Doctor Larry Williams says its a way to break beyond the church walls

"Worship on the water is meant to grow faith in the larger community," said Vicar of Christ Episcopal Church Larry Williams.

The Memorial Day service ended with a blessing of the boats.

It's a blessing Reverend Doctor Williams doesn't take lightly. Two of his church members in Arkansas were killed in a tragic boating crash several years ago.

"This is a sport, this is a recreational outlet, that needs to receive prayers, whereby we ask for God's safety," he said.

For those not on the water, the Memorial Day service also held a special meaning.

"Just celebrating my dad and all the people who have worked so hard to keep peace in our country, it's a great time to be out here for Memorial Day," said church member Wanda Jackson.

Regardless of the reason, the relaxing environment draws in dozens each Sunday.

"It's great to be in what I call God's greatest cathedral," said Alex Stripling, chairman of the Worship on the Water series.

"That is my favorite line that Alex says," Stella Williams Bailey added, "Because its really true. You feel so close to God in this beautiful nature scene."

An experience in God's greatest cathedral that brings together those from all over.

"Worship on the water is an experience of oneness. And for that I give thanks," said Williams.

Worship on the water continues every Sunday through Labor Day.

