Kayak Attack offers Memorial Day fun

An Albany business is offering a chance for a "staycation" for those looking for some Memorial Day weekend fun.

Kayak Attack kicked off it's canoe and kayak rentals on the lake at Chehaw Park this weekend.

They also offer hourly trips down the Kinchafoonee Creek and Flint River.

The owner said they've been busy this weekend.

"It's just a great way to get out and have a mini vacation but you're staying in Albany. There's beaches all across, just random sandy beaches you can stop and hang out. It's like a vacation but you don't have to leave town," said Josh Lorber.

Kayak Attack is also offering a Rent One Get One special for military members for the Memorial Day weekend.

For more information, visit the Kayak Attack Adventures website.

