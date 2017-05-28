Health officials offer food safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Health officials are urging people to keep some food safety tips in mind as they cook out for the Memorial Day weekend.

Outdoor meals are a perfect opportunity for bacteria to grow.

Bacteria grows faster in the danger zone between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Health officials said temperature control is the best way to keep you and your family from getting sick. Use ice chests or hot plates to keep food at the appropriate temperatures.

They also recommend the time control method.

"Once its out of the refrigerator for two hours, it needs to go back in the refrigerator. If you can't get it back in the refrigerator within two hours, after four hours, its probably safe to eat, but beyond four hours, you probably just need to go ahead and discard it," said James C. Davis, environmental health county manager.

Health officials also say it's important to wash your hands before and after handling any raw meat.

