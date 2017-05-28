ASU's Jackson claims 2nd national title

Albany State's Cervantes Jackson was at it again Saturday.

The Golden Rams track and field star is the first person in program history to win two national championships after claiming the Division II high jump title Saturday.

The Bainbridge native set a personal best with a 7'1 leap to win the title. Jackson earned the triple jump national title Friday, and took fourth in the long jump Thursday. For his efforts, Jackson earned All-American honors in all three events.

The ASU sophomore scored 25 points on his own this weekend, leading the Golden Rams to a T8 finish.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10