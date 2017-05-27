Firebirds routed at home by Steel

Even after three weeks off, the Firebirds couldn't muster much of a fight at home against Monterrey Saturday night.

The Steel led 46-7 late in the first half, and cruised to a 68-26 win Saturday in Albany.

"It hurts real bad. We had time to gel, get together, and practice," head coach Antwone Savage says. "It doesn't matter how much you practice when you get into the game atmosphere and your quarterback can't do what he's been coached to do for three weeks."

Savage's frustration with his team, especially his two quarterbacks, was apparent before he spoke with WALB Sports after the game.

Craig Belton II and William Tudmond combined to complete 13 of 30 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Both threw an interception, but Belton's was returned for a touchdown. The Firebird passers were under pressure all night from the Steel defense, sacked six times.

Savage says that's not an excuse.

"We've been preaching since day one they have to get the ball out of their hands," Savage says. "We called a bunch of quick passes, but for some reason, we tend to hold on to the ball longer than we should."

The Steel jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter, and never relented.

With the loss, the Firebirds fall to 2-6 on the season.

