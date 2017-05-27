Albany man diagnosed with severe brain trauma after fight at Sport Zone

An Albany man was taken to the hospital in Macon with brain damage after a fight at Sport Zone. (Source: WALB)

Police said the fight happened in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Albany Police Department, witnesses said that Derek Morrell Fuller, 28, got punched in the face by an unknown person.

Witnesses told police that when Fuller hit the ground, the same person stomped and kicked him in the head.

Fuller has been diagnosed with severe brain trauma.

If you know anything about the fight or the suspect, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

