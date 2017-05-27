Teens charged after armed robbery at Albany's Turtle Park

Police took two teenagers into custody after an armed robbery at Turtle Park in Albany Friday night. (Source: WALB)

Police took two teenagers into custody after an armed robbery at Turtle Park in Albany Friday night.

According to the Albany Police Department, the robbery happened just after 11 p.m. on North Front Street.

The victim told police he was walking with his girlfriend when two black men jumped from the bushes with guns and took his cell phone and wallet.

The victim also said one of the suspects hit him in the head with a handgun.

Detectives interviewed and charged Isaiah James and Courtlen Hatcher, both 16.

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

